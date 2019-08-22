Husband indicted in stabbing death at Kings Hotel


August 22, 2019 at 3:19p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury today indicted the husband of a woman who died of stab wounds at a Coitsville hotel in June.

Francis Rydarowicz, 48, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and domestic violence for the June 19 stabbing death of Katherine Rydarowicz, 41.

She was found dead at the Kings Hotel on U.S. 422 dead from stab wounds. 

Rydarowicz also had stab wounds, reports said.

The couple were married but going through a divorce, police said.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000