History organization accepts Dayton mass shooting memorial items
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A history organization says it will preserve and archive items left at a temporary memorial to victims of an Ohio mass shooting earlier this month.
Brady Kress is president and CEO of Dayton History. He said Wednesday the group accepted the items at the request of city officials and hopes the effort will bring a measure of comfort to the community.
A gunman killed nine people and injured several others in the Aug. 4 massacre in Dayton’s Oregon District before being fatally shot by police.
Mayor Nan Whaley has previously announced plans to create a permanent memorial. Whaley says having a place where people can visit and reflect is important. She says developing such a memorial needs to be a thoughtful process.
