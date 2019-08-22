Eicher, RWB lead a strong lineup for a ... Songfest showcase

By GUY D’ASTOLFO

YOUNGSTOWN

As the name suggests, JD’s Summer Songfest is all about the song.

The downtown music festival – now in its fifth year – will take place Saturday on South Champion Street with a great lineup that includes JD Eicher and his band, Red Wanting Blue, Latin-tinged rockers the Labra Brothers, Akron country-western traditionalists The Shootouts and Nashville-based artist Paul Pfau, who had a successful stint on TV’s “The Voice” a few years ago.

What sets Songfest apart is that each artist will play in a stripped down, if not acoustic, fashion, and also shed light on the meaning and inspiration for their songs.

Eicher, who puts the festival together, explained the philosophy behind the festival.

“I am one of those guys who tends to appreciate a song more if it can stand with just guitar, piano and a drum,” he said. “With less sound, you hear more song... I value songcraft and the bands we pick [for the fest] are typically the ones for whom we’d say ‘wouldn’t it be cool to hear this song stripped down?’”

Eicher himself is known for writing songs with a literary quality. A few years ago, the Valley native was tapped by renowned novelist Nicholas Sparks to compose and record a song to accompany one of his books.

He will perform as a trio at Songfest in much the same manner as his performance last month at the Summer Festival of the Arts at Youngstown State University. Eicher on guitar and vocals, Jim Merhaut on bass and drummer Dylan Kollat playing a portable percussion kit he made for the act’s recent European tour.

“He built it,” said Eicher. “The suitcase itself becomes the kick drum. It’s perfect for an acoustic set. He plays it like a drum kit but it’s not nearly as loud.”

Dean Anshutz, drummer for Red Wanting Blue, said he will also use a portable “suitcase” drum at Songfest.

RWB songs are known for their emotional depth. Not surprisingly, the band has experience in songwriter showcase settings.

“We’ve done it a couple different times,” said Anshutz. “There was a moment where we tried to do more of an acoustic thing. We call it a hybrid set – not completely acoustic but more chill songs, and different approaches to songs... There are places in Canada where we’ve never played any other way.”

This will be Red Wanting Blue’s second appearance in Youngstown this summer – the first being at the

Ribs-N-Rock Festival at Southern Park Mall in late June.

That show drew a huge crowd, with longtime fans and the band renewing their connection to each other.

“One thing we have that a lot of bands do not is our staying power,” said Anshutz, “and Youngstown is special for us. It’s the second place we ever played after Athens, and we have connections to it. [Lead singer] Scott [Terry] is married to someone from here, and we know a lot of people here.”

Anshutz, of course, is a Youngstown native who stills calls the city home.

The Ribs-N-Rock Fest show was made more memorable because of the local guest stars who joined RWB on stage, including Jackie Popovec of The Vindys and polka legend Del Sinchak.

“It was the first time we ever played a polka, and at first we saw no reaction,” said Anshutz. “Then I realized it was because everyone had their cameras out. By the end of the song, everyone was going crazy.”

IF YOU GO

What: JD’s Summer Songfest

When: Saturday, from 3:30 p.m. to midnight

Where: South Champion Street, downtown Youngstown

Admission: $15 ($12 in advance at jdeicher.com; free for children under 12)

Schedule

3:50 p.m.: Paul Pfau

5:10 p.m.: The Shootouts

6:30 p.m.: The Labra Brothers

7:50 p.m.: JD Eicher

9:15 p.m.: Red Wanting Blue