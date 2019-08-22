David Oliver gets 21 years in prison for 2016 homicide

YOUNGSTOWN — David Oliver today was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 21 years to life in prison by Judge Anthony Donofrio for the September 2016 shooting death of Andre Harrison, 34, at a home on Kensington Avenue.

Earlier a co-defendant, Jalon Allen, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the crime.

Oliver pleaded guilty last week to murder and other charges. Prosecutors say he shot and killed Harrison during a robbery. The crime was captured on video.