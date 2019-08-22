David Oliver gets 21 years in prison for 2016 homicide
YOUNGSTOWN — David Oliver today was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 21 years to life in prison by Judge Anthony Donofrio for the September 2016 shooting death of Andre Harrison, 34, at a home on Kensington Avenue.
Earlier a co-defendant, Jalon Allen, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the crime.
Oliver pleaded guilty last week to murder and other charges. Prosecutors say he shot and killed Harrison during a robbery. The crime was captured on video.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 22, 2019 9:35 a.m.
Jalon Allen receives 18 years in prison for 2016 homicide
- August 16, 2019 4:12 p.m.
David Oliver pleads guilty to murder, firearms charge
- August 19, 2019 10:24 a.m.
UPDATE | Man pleads guilty in 2016 Youngstown homicide
- August 17, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Man pleads guilty in North Side murder
- February 1, 2018 7:52 p.m.
Teen gets prison for aggravated vehicular homicide
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.