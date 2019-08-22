COURTS

MAHONING COUNTY

MArriage LICENSES

Timothy A. Chapel, 52, of 9092 Youngstown-Salem Road, Canfield, and Karen L. Kimbrough, 50, of 496 S. Raccoon Road, Apt. F41, Austintown.

Jeffrey A. Miller, 61, of 3635 Johnson Farm Court, Canfield, and Sandra L. Titus, 61, of same.

George J. Schlosser III, 32, of 333 W. Wood St., Lowellville, and Jennifer R. Makosky, 33, of same.

docket

Sandra Geary et al v. Youngstown Plastic Tooling and Machinery Inc. et al, dismissed.

721 Building Assoc. v. Terri Nobbs, decision of magistrate.

Farmers Trust Co. v. Kathleen N. Brown et al, order of magistrate.

JAD Rentals of Youngstown LLC v. Sharon Cox, order of magistrate.

Rose Richardson et al v. Joseph E. Dolan III et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Keenan T. Williams et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Paul Groves v. Lawrence A. Sanderson et al, settled.

Home Savings Bank v. Susan M. Beil et al, confirmed sale and distribution.

Youngstown State University v. William A. Bricker, order of magistrate.

R&J Trucking Inc. v. Newburgh & South Shore Railroad LLC, dismissed.

Joseph Schialdone v. Youngstown State University et al, settled.

Franklin Palmer v. City of Youngstown et al, order of magistrate.

Lisa Porterfield et al v. Stephanie A. Valentine et al, order of magistrate.

William Young et al v. VS Carriers American Interfidelity Exchange et al, order of magistrate.

Allied World Surplus Lines Insurance Co. v. Estes Express Lines et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Lorna D. Boothe et al, foreclosure.

Steven Shell et al v. Antonio Watson et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Ruth E. Zimmerman Battagline et al, foreclosure.

Brent Beshara v. 224 Properties Inc., order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Quality Property Development Inc. et al, foreclosure.

Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC v. Kwame Williams et al, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Norma Dray et al, foreclosure.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. Angel L. McCaskill et al, foreclosure.

Crosscountry Mortgage Inc. v. Eric D. Johnston et al, foreclosure.

Thomas J. Thomas v. State Farm Insurance, order of magistrate.

Benjamin Mumford v. Sherry Ervin, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. TM Property Solutions LLC et al, foreclosure.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Stephen Lunders et al, foreclosure.

Seth Stevenson v. Alicia R. Storey, order of magistrate.

Milagros Figueroa v. Marie M. Foster et al, dismissed.

US Bank NA v. Jerry L. Weikart et al, dismissed.

Ronald M. Swogger Jr. et al v. Robert P. Smith et al, order of magistrate.

Citibank NA v. Animal Charity of Ohio Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Robert A. Patterson v. Turrelle J. Perry, dismissed.

Tanya Tafaro Brown v. Gary Bauer et al, order of magistrate.

Board of Commissioners v. Michael Cameron et al, order of magistrate.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Tracy M. Smith et al, foreclosure.

Chauffers, Teamsters, Warehousemen and Helpers v. Mahoning County Engineer’s Office et al, order of magistrate.

Amanda Roberts v. American Family Insurance et al, order of magistrate.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. Corrine F. Ramm et al, order of magistrate.

A&A Painting LLC v. Blast-All LLC, settled.

Julio Campana v. Alstart Enterprises et al, order of magistrate.

Discover Bank v. David A. Rickard, order of magistrate.

Virginia A. Kashmiry v. Donna Blisard et al, dismissed.

Department of Job and Family Services v. Speeds Auto Repair Inc., order of magistrate.

Kenneth Deweese v. Manguba LLC et al, dismissed.

Gobels Towing & Recovery Inc. v. Martin Trucking Inc., order of magistrate.

Terry L. Benetis v. Jasmen M. Burgos et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Samantha I. Hoover et al, order of magistrate.

Apostolos Group Inc. v. Rubino Construction Inc., dismissed.

Farmers National Bank v. Victoria A. Mashorda et al, order of magistrate.

City of Youngstown v. Cristen S. Reed, order of magistrate.

American Advisors Group v. Helen T. Crum et al, dismissed.

Pele Bradford v. Richard A. Bowen Jr., order of magistrate.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Latoya Fornore et al, judgment for plaintiff.

State of Ohio ex rel v. Soil Remediation Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Kenyon C. Farr et al, order of magistrate.

James Geletka v. Apostolos Group Inc. et al, dismissed.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Rita A. Makatura et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

PHH Mortgage Corp. v. James W. Reeder Jr. et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Serena R. Campbell et al v. Edward L. Wallace et al, order of magistrate.

Hercules LED LLC v. James R. Drabiski, order of magistrate.

Brittany A. Brandt et al v. Shannon M. Benzenhoefer et al, dismissed.

Brandi Love v. Johanne M. Uhrain et al, order of magistrate.

Jacqueline Herman v. William Kovachik et al, dismissed.

Salvatore Sorice et al v. Catalina A. Currier et al, partially dismissed.

US Bank NA v. Lena E. Rouse et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Huntington National Bank v. Anthony Cope et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Jerry M. Hood et al, foreclosure.

Robert L. Luzadder II v. Sarah Morrison et al, dismissed.

Everflow Eastern Partners LP v. Bobcat Energy Resources LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Planet Home Lending LLC v. Arquailla K. Wright et al, order of magistrate.

City of Youngstown v. Cristen S. Reed, order of magistrate.

American Express National Bank v. Danielle Tahos, order of magistrate.

Georgios Arvanitidis v. Tonya Weaver et al, dismissed.

Barbara S. Tarcy v. Nicole L. Brumert et al, order of magistrate.

Marymount Hospital v. Michael Jones, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Christopher Johnson et al v. Christopher Wess et al, order of magistrate.

Discover Bank v. Jordan J. Miller, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Vicki D. Messer Salata et al v. Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Curtis Cooper, sentenced.

State v. James Perry, sentenced.

State v. Troy M. Emmert, Alford plea.

State v. Ka’Nosha Bason, pleads guilty.

DOCKET

State v. Paul J. Penman, sentenced and required to register as a sex offender.

Mark Fontanarosa v. Kelly Connors, order of magistrate.

MAD Real Estate Inc. v. Tapss Ltd. et al, order of magistrate.

John W. Ziruolo Sr. v. City of Youngstown et al, dismissed.

Irene Rutana v. Charles Koulianos Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

Regina Briceland v. North American Dental Group LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Chester N. Bianconi et al, order of magistrate.

Gordon L. Britton v. Coca-Cola Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Phillip R. Woodyard v. Michael E. Kenney et al, order of magistrate.

Michael Gelum v. Extrudex Aluminum Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

City of Youngstown v. Cristen S. Reed, order of magistrate.

Tammy Lampe v. General Motors LLC, dismissed.

Thomas Clover v. Roth Bros. Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Joseph Hartsfield v. Master Auto Repair and Tire LLC et al, settled.

Ryan Gustafson et al v. Corecivic et al, order of magistrate.

Christopher Johnson et al v. Christopher Wess et al, order of magistrate.

Gerald Cole v. Sonnenberg Mutual Insurance Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Estate of Olin E. Harkleroad et al, order of magistrate.

Nadene J. Johnson et al v. Ida Lucarelli et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Kenyon C. Farr et al, order of magistrate.

Blazer Resources LLC v. K Line Logistics LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Benny Sims v. Youngstown Ohio Hospital Co. LLC et al, dismissed.

Earl Wainwright v. Gary Bednarik et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Phillip R. Woodyard v. Michael E. Kenney et al, dismissed.

Stephen Varga v. Jerry J. Mihalcak, order of magistrate.

Ashley Roberson v. Addison G. Fluent III, order of magistrate.

Rahim R. Hython et al v. Eric Ashford et al, order of magistrate.

Branch Banking and Trust Co. v. Melissa A. Marrie et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. NA v. Denise Pusey et al, order of magistrate.

Lindsey J. Kordic et al v. Michelle Hall et al, order of magistrate.

Jonathan F. Taddei v. Alan Howe et al, order of magistrate.