METRO DIGEST || Car hits bicyclist

Car hits bicyclist

CORTLAND

A bicyclist hit by a car on state Route 88 near the intersection of Morrell-Ray Road in Mecca Township about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

The rider’s condition was unknown as of 11 p.m.

The vehicle was eastbound on Route 88 when it hit the bike rider. Its windshield was cracked and the front bumper damaged, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The crash is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Hubbard councilwoman files to be write-in

WARREN

Hubbard Councilwoman Lisha Pompili-Baumiller has filed with the Trumbull County Board of Elections to be a write-in candidate to retain her seat on council. She was removed as a candidate for the 3rd Ward seat in the Democratic primary because she did not have enough valid signatures on her candidate petitions.

The elections board said that in two instances, wives signed for their husbands on the petitions, which is not allowed.

The write-in filing deadline is Monday.

Pompili-Baumiller also was sentenced to probation this week for falsely indicating she had personally witnessed the signing of every name on the petitions.

Ron Massullo, deputy elections board, said she is allowed to run as a write-in in November. Two others have also filed as write-ins – Sarah R. Ahren and Michael J. Mogg.

Detec on board

WARREN

Trumbull County commissioners appointed Atty. Dave Detec of Girard Wednesday to serve through the end of 2022 as a member of the Western Reserve Port Authority board. Detec was first appointed to the board in 2014 and served through the end of 2018. When his term expired, the commissioners appointed Michael Welsh of Vienna at the request of Vienna Township trustees.

Trustee Phil Pegg said the township needed better representation on the authority because the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, which the authority runs, takes up one-sixth of the township’s land.

Welsh resigned in July after finding he was unable to attend most of the port authority meetings, so commissioners reappointed Detec.

First Federated Church to donate 4-H meat

NORTH JACKSON

For about 10 years, First Federated Church has purchased a hog from the Canfield Fair 4-H projects and donated the meat to Second Harvest Food Bank or Rescue Mission. This year, the church will donate a hog to each. Through the “Go Whole Hog” Challenge, the church intends to spread the tradition to other Mahoning Valley churches.

Drop-off bins relocated

HOWLAND

Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District on Tuesday moved all its drop-off bins located behind Howland Police Department, 169 Niles-Cortland Road, to Howland Trumbull Recycling Center, 3590 North River Road. The public can access the Howland center and drop-off bins on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week.

All materials previously accepted at the police department will continue to be accepted at the center.

Judge Dellick to speak

YOUNGSTOWN

Judge Theresa Dellick of Mahoning County Juvenile Court will speak about “Trauma and Youth — A Holistic Approach to Justice” at 7 p.m. today at the Dorothy Day House of Hospitality, 620 Belmont Ave.

For information, call 330-743-1106.

Party on the Plaza prep

YOUNGSTOWN

In preparation for Friday’s Party on the Plaza, North Phelps Street between West Commerce and West Federal streets will be closed from 11 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Also, downtown streets will be closed at 7 a.m. Sunday along the race route for the Panerathon. The route will be closed until noon.

The route includes parts of Lincoln Avenue, West Commerce Street, East Front Street and Belmont Avenue.

Committees release draft report of findings

VIENNA

The committees that have worked to study land use around the Youngstown Air Reserve Station released a draft report of findings Wednesday.

The 222-page report is the result of a successful grant application through the Trumbull County commissioners that resulted in public workshops to get input on the development of the study, carried out by the Matrix Design Group with financial support from the U.S. Department of Defense, Office of Economic Development.

The study lists 14 areas where the station and community can benefit from better coordination of their needs and interests.

Through these findings and plans to address them, the viability of the station’s current and future training operations can be protected while guiding community growth, the study says.

The study can be viewed at www.yarsjlus.com.

Safety committee

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Council’s safety committee meets at 5 p.m. today in the sixth-floor caucus room of City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St. Topics will include securing city hall and an update on police department calls for service.