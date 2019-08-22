Browns owners donate $4.5 million to city's musical scene


August 22, 2019 at 3:10p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have donated $4.5 million to the city's eclectic musical arts.

The couple has given to the Cleveland Orchestra, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Playhouse Square to help fund scholarships and educational programs at all three institutions.

The Rock Hall is receiving $2.5 million to support its programs for students, and to establish a Haslam Scholars Program that will provide free admission and classroom instruction to Cleveland Metropolitan School District students and Title 1 schools statewide.

Dee Haslam said giving equal access to the programs and hall is "important to our family" and she hopes the scholars program will "help foster a deeper appreciation and understanding of music for students throughout the state of Ohio."

Both the Cleveland Orchestra and Playhouse Square will receive $1 million.

