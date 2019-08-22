BIRTHS


August 22, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Emma Bodendorfer and Anthony Ortenzio, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 20.

Gina Ditullo and Demar Clark, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 20.

Brittany Marriotti and Anthony Mansell, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 20.

Jailenne Velaquez Santos, Campbell, boy, Aug. 20.

Jim and Brandee Osso, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 20.

Ryan and Leslie Lara, East Liverpool, boy, Aug. 20.

Ronald and Danielle Nelson, Canfield, boy, Aug. 20.

