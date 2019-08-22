BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Emma Bodendorfer and Anthony Ortenzio, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 20.
Gina Ditullo and Demar Clark, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 20.
Brittany Marriotti and Anthony Mansell, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 20.
Jailenne Velaquez Santos, Campbell, boy, Aug. 20.
Jim and Brandee Osso, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 20.
Ryan and Leslie Lara, East Liverpool, boy, Aug. 20.
Ronald and Danielle Nelson, Canfield, boy, Aug. 20.
