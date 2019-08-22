Bike rider suffers injuries after being hit by car
MECCA — A juvenile male riding a bicycle suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car on state Route 88 near Morrell Ray Road in the township at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Samantha Frank, 21, of Cortland was eastbound on Route 88 in a 2015 Ford Escape when the juvenile made an abrupt left turn in front of Frank's vehicle and was struck, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
The youth was knocked off the bicycle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment.
Frank was not injured.
Route 88 was closed for about three hours but has since reopened. The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office and township fire department assisted.
The crash remains under investigation.
