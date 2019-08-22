Alliance man indicted for Mahoning courthouse bomb threat
YOUNGSTOWN
Tyler A. Graham called in the bomb threat July 12 to the Mahoning County Common Pleas courthouse, sheriff’s deputies said Thursday.
Graham, 31, of Ansley Street, Alliance, was indicted Thursday on felony counts including making terroristic threats, extortion, telecommunications harassment, disrupting public services and inducing panic.
Graham made the threat in order to get out of his sentencing hearing set for that day on a count felonious assault, among other charges. He was sentenced the following Monday to three years in prison.
He’ll be served with the new charges today, authorities said.
Mahoning Sheriff Jerry Greene on July 12 said an unidentified caller — now believed to be Graham — told county officials four explosive devices were planted around the county courthouse and possibly another courthouse, causing that courthouse, the federal courthouse across the street and the city municipal court to be evacuated and swept by bomb removal crews.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 12, 2006 midnight
Man found guilty of robbery and assault
- March 17, 2006 midnight
Two jail inmates indicted in attack on deputy sheriff
- January 31, 2014 4:27 p.m.
Mahoning County man indicted on rape charges
- September 28, 2003 midnight
MAHONING COUNTY Defendant faces an evaluation for label
- July 10, 2008 1:47 p.m.
Man jailed over Mercer courthouse bomb threat
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.