Alliance man indicted for Mahoning courthouse bomb threat

YOUNGSTOWN

Tyler A. Graham called in the bomb threat July 12 to the Mahoning County Common Pleas courthouse, sheriff’s deputies said Thursday.

Graham, 31, of Ansley Street, Alliance, was indicted Thursday on felony counts including making terroristic threats, extortion, telecommunications harassment, disrupting public services and inducing panic.

Graham made the threat in order to get out of his sentencing hearing set for that day on a count felonious assault, among other charges. He was sentenced the following Monday to three years in prison.

He’ll be served with the new charges today, authorities said.

Mahoning Sheriff Jerry Greene on July 12 said an unidentified caller — now believed to be Graham — told county officials four explosive devices were planted around the county courthouse and possibly another courthouse, causing that courthouse, the federal courthouse across the street and the city municipal court to be evacuated and swept by bomb removal crews.