4 wounded in overnight shootings
YOUNGSTOWN — Four people were wounded overnight in three separate shootings.
A woman on Scioto Avenue on the East Side was wounded following a shooting there about 2:30 a.m. today.
About 12:30 a.m. today a man in the 1200 block of Aberdeen Avenue on the South Side was wounded in his frontyard, reports said.
About 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, two passengers in a car on the Himrod Avenue Expressway near Albert Street on the East Side were wounded after several shots were fired at the car they were riding in.
All of the victims are being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
