1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near school in Mississippi
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (AP) — One person is dead and another hurt after a shooting near a Mississippi elementary school.
WLIN-FM radio reports the shooting happened about 2 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Highway 43 North and 4th Avenue in Kosciusko.
Officials say Kosciusko Upper Elementary was placed on lockdown shortly after the shooting.
Chief of Police Herbert Drew has not yet released details of whether the gunman is in custody, what sparked the shooting or the victims' names.
