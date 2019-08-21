Youngstown council safety committee meets Thursday
YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City Council’s safety committee meets at 5 p.m. Thursday in the sixth-floor caucus room of City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St. Topics will include securing the city hall building and an update on police department calls for service.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 26, 2018 4:41 p.m.
Youngstown council safety committee meeting Thursday is canceled
- February 26, 2014 1:22 p.m.
Youngstown City Council committee meeting canceled
- December 26, 2012 midnight
Agenda Thursday
- February 26, 2014 midnight
Agenda Thursday
- February 27, 2013 midnight
Agenda Thursday
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.