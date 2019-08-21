Youngstown council safety committee meets Thursday


August 21, 2019 at 2:10p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City Council’s safety committee meets at 5 p.m. Thursday in the sixth-floor caucus room of City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St. Topics will include securing the city hall building and an update on police department calls for service.

