METRO DIGEST || Storm causes outages

Storm causes outages

YOUNGSTOWN

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ohio Edison reported about 738 customers without power, compared to 1,600 without electricity earlier in the evening after a fast-moving thunderstorm with wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour swept through the area. The power company reported some 140 customer outages in Mahoning County early in the evening and about 112 as of 10:30 p.m.

Law-enforcement agencies in Mahoning and Trumbull counties said that overall there was not much damage from the storm.

The Trumbull County 911 Center, which was swamped with calls during storms a few days ago, reported no unusual number of storm-related calls.

New director hired

WARREN

The Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District Board of Directors on Tuesday hired Jennifer Jones of Youngstown, coordinator of Green Youngstown, that city’s litter prevention and recycling program, to be its next director.

Jones will make $65,000, but her start date has not been set, said Mauro Cantalamessa, Trumbull County commissioner.

The position became vacant after the previous director, Greg Kovalchick, went on sick leave and retired April 30. That followed an investigation that turned up allegations by two female employees, one of whom said Kovalchick created a hostile work environment.

The district handles recycling programs.

Police probe shooting

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are investigating after a man showed up about 5:20 p.m. Monday at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with several gunshot wounds. About the same time, police answered a 911 call in the 1700 block of Logan Avenue for gunfire.

Officers did not find a victim when they responded, but they did find several shell casings, police said. Police said the man was in stable condition late Tuesday.

Missing man found

NILES

Niles police report that a man with medical issues, who did not have his medication and was last seen Saturday morning, has been found and is safe.

Jeffrey Conn, 49, is insulin-dependent and has diabetes, high blood pressure and within the past year had a stroke. All of his medication and clothes were left at home.

Racist vandalism

BOARDMAN

Police are investigating racist vandalism of an apartment building on Lemans Drive reported Monday morning, according to police reports. Someone wrote a message using a racial epithet on the building’s front door.

Crash victim ID’d

NORTH LIMA

Authorities have identified Cecil Chamberlain of Carlsbad, Calif., as the man killed in a Monday crash. Chamberlain, 69, was driving one of three vehicles involved in the crash, which occurred just after 11 a.m. along Western Reserve Road, near the Ohio Turnpike underpass between Hitchcock and New Buffalo roads.

An oncoming SUV driven by a Salem woman struck an SUV in front of Chamberlain, then his sedan, forcing it off the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Chamberlain was transported to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office. Chamberlain’s 66-year-old female passenger also was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Neither of the other drivers were seriously injured.

Charges are pending in the incident, the patrol said.

Law appeals removal

WARREN

Randy Law, former Trumbull County Republican Party chairman, has appealed last week’s decision by the county elections board to remove him from the Nov. 5 ballot as an independent candidate for Warren mayor. The board said it removed him because he did not sufficiently prove he had removed himself from Republican Party affiliation to run as an independent.

Law filed a mandamus action Monday with the Ohio Supreme Court asking it to rule on an expedited basis to compel the board to restore him to the ballot. Law, of Warren, was also a former Republican state representative, “but times changed,” the filing says. “During the spring of 2019, Mr. Law disaffiliated himself from the Republican Party completely.” Among the ways he did this was to resign from the party’s central committee April 13.

Charged with theft

WARREN

Marquiris D. Redd, 36, Fifth Street, Niles, was charged with felony theft and misdemeanor misuse of credit cards Tuesday after being accused of stealing the wallet of a captain in the Warren Police Department from an unmarked police car.

Police spotted Redd at Circle K, 608 N. Park Ave., on Monday with a pack of cigarettes and a medical device valued at $1,000. Later, officers realized the items were stolen earlier in the day and arrested him.

Redd later confessed he had stolen the wallet and cigarettes from a car parked in front of the Best Western hotel, 136 N. Park Ave., about 2:30 p.m., but he got rid of the wallet after realizing it belonged to Capt. Robert Massucci, chief of detectives.

Redd is charged with felony theft of the medical device, which apparently came from another vehicle, and misuse of credit cards for purportedly using a credit card belonging to the officer.

Transit resignation

WARREN

Michael Verich notified the attorney for Trumbull Transit, the county’s public transportation system, he is resigning as mobility manager effective Sept. 30.

Verich has been paid $3,000 per month for multiple years to lobby in Columbus on behalf of Trumbull Transit and to work out arrangements among various service providers to improve transportation opportunities.

But some on the transit board felt it could no longer afford Verich’s services because of funding losses. During a discussion July 30, Verich offered to work for half of his old salary, and the board approved.

Election petition case

WARREN

Longtime Hubbard Councilwoman Lisha Pompili-Baumiller was sentenced to a suspended 90-day jail sentence, two years’ probation and a $1,000 fine Tuesday after pleading guilty earlier to making a false statement relating to an election petition she filed for re-election to Hubbard City Council.

Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court said: “To mess this up is something that shouldn’t be done. You are paying the price for it right now.”

Pompili-Baumiller said she takes responsibility for what she did. Her attorney, Devin Stanley, noted she has an otherwise “unblemished record.”

Documents in the case say she filed a declaration of candidacy petition Jan. 9 on which she certified she had witnessed the writing of every signature on the petition.

But two men whose signatures were on her petition said they neither saw nor spoke to Pompili-Baumiller, elections officials said. Officials determined the men’s wives had signed for them.

Police help injured man

NILES

Police officers responding to a domestic disturbance Monday at the Timber Creek apartments on North Road may have saved a life by applying a tourniquet to a man’s badly bleeding arm after he punched multiple glass windows.

When officers arrived for the 11:23 p.m. call, they found the man, 20, punching plate-glass windows, the last of which caused a severe cut to his head and arm, the department’s Facebook page says.

Officers retrieved two tourniquets from their cruisers and applied them to contain the bleeding until ambulance personnel arrived.

Body camera video of the incident is on the department’s Facebook page. On it, the man can be heard saying, “Let’s go. Let’s go. Let’s go. I’m losing a lot of blood,” as the officers went to work on him. “I’m not trying to die,” he said.

Felony vandalism will be filed when he is released from the hospital, police said.

Rabies vaccination

COLUMBUS

Ohio Department of Health, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and local health departments, will begin annual fall oral rabies vaccination operations this week in 14 Northeast Ohio counties, including Mahoning, Columbiana and Trumbull.

Weather permitting, baiting will begin on or near Friday. Bait distribution should be completed by approximately Sept. 3.

Oral rabies vaccination-baiting operations are intended to immunize raccoons that are at greatest risk of being exposed to raccoon rabies coming into the state. About 800,000 baits will be distributed by various methods in each county, including fixed-wing aircraft, helicopter and ground vehicles. Residents in the areas to be baited should be aware of low-flying aircraft and should keep children and pets away from the baits.

So far in 2019, two raccoons from Ashtabula and Tuscarawas counties have tested positive for rabies. More information about rabies in Ohio is available at www.odh.ohio.gov/rabies.

Brunner seeks seat

COLUMBUS (AP)

Democrat Jennifer Brunner has announced plans to seek a seat next year on the Ohio Supreme Court as her party tries to wrest control of the high court from Republicans.

The 62-year-old Columbus appellate judge joins the race with statewide name recognition. She served a four-year term as secretary of state beginning in 2007 and ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2010.

Brunner joins fellow Democrat John O’Donnell, a judge in Cleveland, in respective challenges to incumbent Republican justices Judith French and Sharon Kennedy.

Democrats hold just two of the court’s seven seats.