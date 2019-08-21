POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Aug. 15

Aggravated menacing: Police responded to a report of threats at a business in the 5100 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Theft: Both license plates were removed from a vehicle at a Mahoning Avenue car dealership.

Theft: A Rhode Island Drive man alleged a friend had scammed him.

Auto theft: A 2014 Ford Focus was stolen in the 80 block of North Raccoon Road.

Theft: An iPhone was reported stolen at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

Theft: Jewelry was missing from a home in the 1300 block of Northfield Drive.

Aug. 16

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 5400 block of Seventy-Six Drive resulted in Stefan B. Riffle’s arrest. Riffle, 37, of Mahoning Court, Newton Falls, was wanted on a Newton Falls Municipal Court warrant.

Recovered property: Two motorcycles that had been reported stolen in Youngstown were found near South Four Mile Run Road and Huntmere Avenue.

Theft: Arthur I. Gibbs, 62, of Edwards Street, Youngstown, was charged with stealing 27 items of mainly food and clothing valued at $311 from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave. He also was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Theft: Two laptops were stolen from Walmart.

Recovered property: A girls bicycle was recovered at Rite Aid Pharmacy, 5498 Mahoning Ave.

Aug. 17

Arrest: Authorities at a Patriot Boulevard motel took into custody Michael W. Radzinski, 42, of Berkey, Ohio, on a Lucas County warrant charging felonious assault and aggravated burglary.

Arrest: While dealing with a possible break-in at a home in the 500 block of Westgate Boulevard, officers took Austin C. Chace, 26, into custody upon ascertaining he was wanted on Youngstown warrants charging theft and drug possession. Chace, of West Calla Road, Canfield, was not charged in the break-in, however, a report indicated.

Burglary: A TV was removed from a residence someone had entered in the 100 block of North Navarre Avenue.

Domestic violence: Quinton A. Looymans of Penny Lane, Austintown, was charged with the crime after his brother alleged Looymans, 18, placed him in a chokehold after being angered by a statement the accuser had made.

Recovered property: A wallet was found near Cumberland Circle.

Arrest: Officers answered a call regarding a dog possibly in distress in the 5700 block of Kirk Road before arresting Nicholas A. Martin, 29, of Kirk, Austintown. He was wanted on a Columbiana County Municipal Court warrant.

Criminal damaging: A window to a business in the 1500 block of South Raccoon Road was shattered.

Theft: Alvin E. Eshelman Jr. of Mahoning Avenue, North Jackson, faced a theft charge. Eshelman, 42, was accused of intentionally neglecting to self-scan a BB gun, BB pellets and a bag of frozen pizza while in Walmart.

Aug. 18

Arrest: A traffic stop near Mahoning Avenue and state Route 46 resulted in the arrest of Amanda M. Frohman, 36, of Shirley Road, Youngstown, on a Campbell Municipal Court warrant.

Drugs: Authorities in the 800 block of Meridian Road reportedly spotted a Honda Civic that had been stolen before charging Kerri L. Ranshaw, 33, of Hubbard-Masury Road, Hubbard, with possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Ranshaw, who also was wanted on an Austintown Area Court warrant, had a can inside of which was a cotton swab with suspected heroin residue, as well as a hypodermic syringe, a report stated.

Burglary: To a home in the 600 block of North Four Mile Run Road via a window. Various items were taken.

Theft/damage: Four vehicles had their windows broken at a Clarkins Drive motel, and items were missing.

Aug. 19

Fraud: A South Edgehill Avenue resident discovered unauthorized bank-account charges.

Theft: A man in his 50s reportedly stole from Walmart three air-conditioning units.

Theft/drugs: Authorities responded to possible drug activity at Giant Eagle, 5220 Mahoning Ave., where they charged Aaron R. Kramer, 30, of Atlanta Avenue, Austintown, and Justin Black, 39, of Roman Street Southeast, Warren, with possessing drug-abuse instruments after alleging they found two bags that contained syringes, a spoon, cotton swabs, folded paper and a scouring pad, all items common in drug use. In addition, they charged Tera L. Tuchek, 29, of North Edgehill Avenue, Austintown, with stealing seven steaks, a can of soda, toothpaste and a toothbrush from the grocery store.

CANFIELD

Aug. 15

Citation: A 16-year-old Canfield boy was cited on Callahan Avenue on a charge of driving 37 mph in an area with a 25-mph speed limit.

Summons: Kevin K. Kitenge, 26, of Bainbridge Avenue, Austintown, was given a summons charging him with having no operator’s license during a traffic stop on Fairground Boulevard.

Citation: Officers wrote a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Nathan Ritenour, 18, of Summit Drive, Canfield, with traveling 41 mph on Glenview Avenue, which has a 25-mph speed limit.

Aug. 16

Citation: Authorities on Cardinal Drive cited Carrie Meranto, 41, of Calla Woods Drive, Canfield, with traveling 37 mph through a 25-mph zone.

Summons: Kyle Stevens, 23, of South Edgehill Avenue, Austintown, was charged with driving under suspension after police had stopped his vehicle on South Broad Street.

Aug. 17

Arrest: After pulling him over on East Main Street, officers charged Alfred Clarett Jr., 67, of Youngstown, with operating a vehicle impaired.

Aug. 18

Summons: A traffic stop on Hood Drive resulted in a summons charging William Prest Jr., 53, of Sheridan Road, Youngstown, with driving under a failure to reinstate his driving status.