Man rescued after clinging to capsized boat for 12 hours


August 21, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

PORT CLINTON, Ohio

The U.S. Coast Guard said the crew on a Lake Erie fishing boat rescued a man who had been clinging to his capsized sailboat for about 12 hours.

Authorities said the crew spotted the man Monday morning about 4 miles off the shores of Port Clinton in northern Ohio.

The Coast Guard said the sailboat capsized during a storm Sunday night. The fishing boat crew told WTVG-TV in Toledo the man was suffering from mild hypothermia but otherwise OK when they rescued him. They said the man told them he was trying to sail home to Port Clinton when the winds came up and toppled his boat.

