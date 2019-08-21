Man arrested Tuesday is suspect in Monday shooting

YOUNGSTOWN — One of two men arrested Tuesday on weapons charges at a home in the 1400 block of Bryson Street is a suspect in a shooting Monday that wounded a man.

Michael Crump, 36, of Liberty, and Daquan Henderson, 19, of Bryson Street, were both arrested about 12:45 p.m. on weapons charges and booked into the Mahoning County jail. They are expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Police said Henderson is a suspect in a shooting about 5:20 p.m. Monday on the 1700 block of Logan Avenue on the North Side, where a man was shot several times.

Police said Henderson is a suspect in that shooting and detectives will confer with prosecutors today to see if charges will be filed.

The victim is recovering at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.