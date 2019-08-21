Hunt Valve receives federal contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., doing business as Union Flonetics, won a $75,000 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for manufacture of safety-relief valves.

Unemployment rate increases in Valley

The unemployment rate for the combined Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties was 6.2 percent for July, up from 5.9 percent for the same month last year.

The cities of Youngstown and Warren both had unemployment rates of 7.7 percent for July. That is a decrease from 7.8 percent for the same period for both cities in 2018.

First Niles reports cash dividend

NILES

First Niles Financial Inc., the parent company of Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles, announced a cash dividend of $.05 per share on common stock and $.06 per share on preferred class A stock for the third quarter of 2019.

The dividend will be payable Sept. 20 to shareholders of record on Sept. 6.

Hot-dog shop open after renovations

BOARDMAN

Jay’s Famous Hot Dogs, 68 Boardman-Canfield Road, reopened Tuesday. The restaurant closed for renovations in July 2018.

According to Vindicator files, the restaurant was founded in downtown Youngstown in 1920 and moved to Boardman in 1980.

FBI: Truck driver threatened mass shooting at church

A truck driver who threatened to “shoot up” a church in Memphis and said he was haunted by “spiritual snakes and spiders” people put in his bed was arrested in Indiana, less than a week before the day of the planned attacks, authorities said in newly filed court records.

Thomas Matthew McVicker was arrested in Indianapolis on Friday, according to a criminal complaint unsealed this week. It’s the most recent case in a string of men being arrested around the country for threatening to carry out shootings.

McVicker, 38, made “credible threats to conduct a mass shooting and suicide” planned for Thursday, an FBI special agent said in a sworn affidavit.

Lawyers for suspect in Capital One breach seek release

SEATTLE

Lawyers for a transgender woman charged in a massive data breach at Capital One want her released from federal custody, saying that for her to remain jailed with men is a serious threat to her mental health.

Paige Thompson of Seattle was arrested last month after the FBI said she obtained personal information from more than 100 million Capital One credit applications.

Prosecutors have asked for her to remain in custody pending trial, saying she presents a flight risk and a danger to herself and others. But her attorneys said in court documents Tuesday the government has made no such showing, and it’s more likely she will try to harm herself if she is forced to remain jailed with men.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,18.310.08

Aqua America, 2.12 44.18‚àí0.15

Avalon Holdings,2.240.03

Community Health Sys, 2.01‚àí0.09

Cortland Bancorp, 1.9622.40‚àí1.09

Farmers Nat., 2.9013.79‚àí0.23

First Energy, 3.38 44.93‚àí0.20

Fifth/Third, 3.7825.41‚àí0.51

FNB Corp., 4.4710.73‚àí0.14

General Motors, 4.1136.96‚àí0.40

General Electric, .488.38‚àí0.28

Huntington Bank, 4.65 12.90‚àí0.20

JP Morgan Chase, 2.98107.31‚àí1.38

Key Corp, 4.5516.26‚àí0.28

Macy’s, 9.8315.36‚àí0.77

Parker Hannifin, 2.15163.46‚àí1.88

PNC, 3.65126.20‚àí2.30

Simon Prop. Grp., 5.69147.52‚àí2.51

Stoneridge31.010.29

United Comm. Fin., 3.279.78‚àí0.01

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.