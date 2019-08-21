Former judge pleads guilty in ex-wife’s stabbing death

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

A former county judge in Cleveland pleaded guilty Tuesday to fatally stabbing his ex-wife moments after she had dropped off their two daughters last November.

Lance Mason, 51, told a visiting judge in a Cuyahoga County courtroom that he wanted to “take responsibility for my crimes,” adding, “There was no way I was going to let my daughter testify against me.”

Mason pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, violating a protection order and grand theft in the slaying of 45-year-old Aisha Fraser. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley refused to dismiss any charges against Mason as part of a plea deal.

He faces a minimum of 20 years in prison during sentencing Sept. 12 and the possibility of life with no chance for parole.

Defense attorney Kevin Spellacy described Tuesday’s hearing as a “sad day” but declined to comment further.

Prosecutors said Mason killed Fraser, a popular middle-school teacher, in the driveway of a Shaker Heights home.

Mason’s sister in a 911 call described how he was covered in blood and pacing inside his home. Mason and a police officer were injured when Mason’s SUV hit the officer’s cruiser near the stabbing scene. Mason tried to flee on foot after the crash.