Men charged with bank robbery and rape get high bonds during arraignment

Staff report

WARREN

A Youngstown man charged with trying to rob a Liberty bank while armed is being held in the county jail in lieu of $1 million bond, and a man charged with four counts of rape is being held on $250,000 bond after arraignments Tuesday.

Both men pleaded not guilty before Judge Andrew Logan in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Dabraylin Hawkins, 24, was shot by a police officer before he could take any money or harm any customers last month at Home Savings Bank. Hawkins suffered gunshot wounds after a Liberty officer fired his gun at him.

Hawkins is charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, felonious assault with firearm specification, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon.

In the other arraignment, Daniel A. Gould, 32, was living in Mahoning County when prosecutors say he raped a disabled girl, 16, in Warren over two days.

Gould is charged with four rape counts, one of attempted rape, all with specifications of being a sexually violent predator, and two counts of failing to register his sex offender status with the sheriff’s office. He was convicted twice in Pennsylvania on sex offenses involving minors.

Though the rape charges do not carry a possible life prison sentence, the sexually violent predator specifications could result in a life prison sentence, said Gabe Wilder, assistant county prosecutor.