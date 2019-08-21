Agenda Thursday

Austintown school board, work session, 11 a.m., Dr. David Ritchie legacy room, 230 Idaho Road.

Craig Beach Village Council, public works committee meeting, 7 p.m., 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.

Girard school board, 4 p.m., Girard High School library, 1244 Shannon Road.

Liberty Township board of trustees, regular, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room, basement, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Niles school board, financial planning and supervision commission meeting, noon, all-purpose room, 309 N. Rhodes Ave.

Poland school board, 4:30 p.m., township hall, 3339 Dobbins Road.

West Branch school board, 6 p.m., high-school media room, 14277 Main St., Beloit.

