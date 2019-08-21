Trump says lower interest rates key to economy


August 20, 2019 at 4:36p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his administration is a looking at tax cut proposals but not as a response to a potential recession. He says, "I'm looking at that all the time anyway."

Trump talked about the economy and trade with China during a meeting today in the Oval Office with the president of Romania.

Trump says his administration is looking at a cut in the capital gains tax when investors sell assets. It is also exploring lower payroll taxes.

But mostly, Trump is pressuring the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. He says, "They have to do a rate cut."

Trump says the word recession is "inappropriate" and if the Fed would do its job, "you would see a burst of growth like you've never seen before."

