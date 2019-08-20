Philly standoff points to need for new gun law, Wolf says
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is urging the passage of a law in Pennsylvania requiring gun owners to report stolen or lost firearms, suggesting it could have prevented last week’s wounding of six Philadelphia police officers during a long standoff.
Wolf made the comments today during his regular appearance on KDKA-AM radio in Pittsburgh.
He says Pennsylvania needs a stolen or lost guns reporting requirement so that people like the accused shooter in Philadelphia can’t illegally get a hold of a long gun.
Maurice Hill is charged with attempted murder, assault and other counts. He’s accused of shooting at officers who were serving a drug warrant Wednesday and then keeping police at bay while he fired from inside a house.
The six officers were released after being treated at hospitals.
