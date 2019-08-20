Not-guilty plea

WARREN

Justin R. Leeper, 19, of Russell Avenue in Niles, pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of rape, one of attempted rape and two of gross sexual imposition. Prosecutors say the crimes happened Nov. 21, 2018, and Jan. 24, when Leeper was 18.

Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court set Leeper’s bond at $200,000.

Niles police became aware of allegations against Leeper on Jan. 27 after the victim, a teen girl, reported them to Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley in Boardman, where personnel there notified police.

If convicted, Leeper could get about 30 years in prison.

Man pleads guilty

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who was to go on trial Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a September 2016 shooting death on Kensington Avenue pleaded guilty soon after jury selection began.

Jalon Allen, 24, entered guilty pleas before Judge Anthony Donofrio to charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 18 years. Allen and co-defendant David Oliver, who pleaded guilty to murder and other charges Friday, will both be sentenced Wednesday in separate hearings.

The two are accused of killing Andre Harrison, 34, during a robbery.

One killed in crash

NORTH LIMA

One person was killed in a Monday morning crash along Western Reserve Road in Beaver Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The three-car collision occurred just after 11 a.m. on Western Reserve near the Ohio Turnpike underpass between Hitchcock and New Buffalo roads, dispatchers said.

Another person in that same car was injured.

None of the other motorists were injured, dispatchers said. The patrol did not release any names.

Western Reserve Road was closed for a time after the accident.

Assault rifle found

YOUNGSTOWN

An officer with the Mill Creek MetroParks Police Department early Monday found a loaded AK-47 assault rifle during a traffic stop.

Reports said the officer pulled over a car about 12:35 a.m. driven by Dawaylon Wilkerson, 24, of Clarencedale Avenue, for running a stop sign at Old Furnace Road and Robinson Hill on the West Side.

The officer saw the rifle in the back seat and also smelled marijuana, reports said. Reports said the rifle was loaded but Wilkerson told the officer there was no round in the chamber, and he was taking it to his cousin, reports said.

Wilkerson is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and is in the Mahoning County jail.

Radio show guests

YOUNGSTOWN

Scheduled guests on today’s Louie B. Free radio show “Brainfood from the Heartland” on Vindy.com include Judge Carla Baldwin of Youngstown Municipal Court; Eric Ryan, president of JAC Management Group that runs the Covelli Centre and Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre; and Chuck Potashnik, the former psychology teacher for Eric Thompson, comedian, magician and humanitarian.

Police probe scam

BOARDMAN

Police are investigating a scam that took place when a woman sold a $10,000 ring via Facebook on Saturday and didn’t receive any money, according to police reports.

The suspect contacted the victim to purchase the ring via PayPal. The victim was advised she must purchase $700 in Google Play gift cards and send them to the buyer to complete the transaction.

The victim purchased the cards, shared the codes with the suspect and mailed the ring to the suspect.

The victim realized it was a scam when she did not receive payment for the ring and when the suspect stopped replying to her via Facebook Messenger.

Warren man arraigned

WARREN

Joshua A. Dillow, 20, of Oak Knoll Avenue Southeast, was arraigned Monday afternoon in Warren Municipal Court on misdemeanor carrying concealed weapons, assault and failure to comply with the orders of a police officer after police said they captured him after a chase.

Police were called to Brier Street Southwest for a male with a gun.

They observed three males riding bicycles into a field near Williard Pre-K to Grade 8 School on Willard Avenue Southeast at 5:32 p.m. Sunday. An officer drove beside Dillow when he rode along Hazelwood Avenue Southeast. The officer could see the outline of a handgun in the pocket of Dillow’s pants.

The officer ordered Dillow to stop, but he did not. The officer caught up to Dillow, who was now on foot, near Belevedere Avenue and Youngstown Road Southeast.

Dillow was arrested at gunpoint. He did not have a gun, and officers did not find one, but Dillow told an officer he had been carrying a BB gun. He was taken to jail.

Man bitten by dog

WARREN

A man was bitten by a dog while leaving his apartment in the 3200 block of Red Fox Run Northwest at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The man, 63, said a neighbor was walking with the dog on a retractable leash, and the dog lunged at him, biting him on the shin and genitals, causing a minor and then major injury. The dog continued to bite him until the owner got control of the animal, the victim said.

He drove himself to the hospital to be treated. The matter was to be turned over to the city’s animal-control officer.

Panerathon on tap

YOUNGSTOWN

Panerathon, now in its 10th year, will take place this weekend at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre and Covelli Centre. Gates open at 7 p.m., with music starting at 8 p.m. Admission is $10.

The charity event begins Friday with a concert featuring the Fabulous Flashbacks at 8 p.m. at the amphitheater.

The Panerathon 10K/2 mile walk-run, and the kids run, starts at 10 a.m. Sunday at Covelli Centre on Front Street. Participants can pick up their race packets between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday at the center.

Panerathon raises money to support breast-cancer research. All proceeds benefit the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.

Presented by Covelli Enterprises, Panerathon has raised more than $2.5 million. Go to Panerathon.org for information.

OH WOW! closure

YOUNGSTOWN

OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology, 11 W. Federal St., downtown, will be closed Sunday for a private event.

The center will reopen Monday as usual. For information and normal hours of operation, visit ohwowkids.org or the OH WOW! Facebook page.

To book a private event at OH WOW!, contact Francine Hazy at events@ohwowkids.org.

Special meeting today

BOARDMAN

Boardman Civil Service Commission has a special meeting at 4 p.m. today at the main township fire station, 7440 Market St.

YWCA offers Discovery Place

The YWCA Mahoning Valley is accepting applications for preschool students for the YWCA Discovery Place. The program is a year-round kindergarten readiness curriculum and is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The program offers nutritious meals and snacks each day, trips to the OH WOW! Science Center and other field trips. For information, call 330-746-6361, ext. 125.

The YWCA also will host its Women Annual Celebration and benefit and Benefit at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Warren YWCA, 375 N. Park Ave.

The event will feature a table-decorating competition, designer purse auction, food and an open bar. Anyone interested can call 330-746-6361, ext. 109, by Sept. 20.

Fire destroys home

YOUNGSTOWN

A vacant 175 Halleck St. home was destroyed by fire about 7 p.m. Sunday. The North Side home had been vacant since 2012, reports said. There were no injuries.