Niles police seek missing man who has medical issues
NILES
Niles police are searching for a man with medical issues who does not have his medication.
Jeffrey Conn, 49, who was last seen Saturday morning, was wearing black shorts, a sleeveless black shirt, possibly black tennis shoes, glasses and had a goatee beard.
Conn is insulin dependent and has diabetes, high blood pressure and within the last year had a stroke. All of his medication and clothes are at home, according to the Niles Police Facebook page.
When he was last seen, he had taken his mother’s vehicle, which is a dark gray 2018 Ford Focus.
Anyone with information on Conn can call detectives at 330-652-9944 or email Aroberts@thecityofniles.com.
