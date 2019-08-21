New sex abuse lawsuits filed against Boy Scouts in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Boy Scouts are facing new sex-abuse lawsuits in New York state from former members who say they were molested by adult Scout leaders.
The nine suits, filed today in New York City and on Long Island, allege the Boy Scouts were negligent in failing to stop the abuse.
One suit also seeks the release of the organization's internal records on abuse.
Nearly 500 abuse lawsuits have been filed in New York since a one-year window opened last week for cases that had been barred under the state's old statute of limitations.
The Scouts did not immediately comment on the new suits, but in a statement earlier this month the organization said it is outraged by the allegations of abuse and apologizes to anyone who was harmed.
