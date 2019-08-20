Man shot to death on South Side street

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police said a man found shot to death late Sunday afternoon on a South Side street was driving his car when he was killed.

Anthony Bowers, 29, was found about 5 p.m. by officers answering a gunfire call in the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue.

Reports said Bowers was lying on the street and had gunshot wounds to the neck and chest. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Bowers was driving his car when he was shot, and he jumped out of the vehicle and into the street where he was found. The car coasted to a stop a few feet away from where he was found. Police towed it for evidence.

Police Chief Robin Lees said detectives believe Bowers was targeted, and the shooting was probably not random. He said detectives are following up leads.

Bowers’ death is the 14th homicide of 2019 in Youngstown. In 2018, Youngstown had 26 homicides. There were 12 homicides at this point in 2018.

Of the 14 homicides this year, six have been on the South Side, four on the North Side, three on the East Side and one on the West Side.

Police have made arrests in five of those cases. All the cases are domestic-violence-type homicides, police said.

Anyone with information on the Bowers shooting can call CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE or the detective bureau at 330-742-8911.