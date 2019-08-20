Former Ohio judge pleads guilty in ex-wife’s stabbing death


August 20, 2019 at 2:45p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A former county judge in Cleveland has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his ex-wife last year.

Lance Mason, 51, told a visiting judge today in a Cuyahoga County courtroom he wanted to “take responsibility for my crimes.” He pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, violating a protection order and grand theft.

Prosecutors say Mason fatally stabbed 45-year-old Aisha Fraser in the driveway of a Shaker Heights home last November after Fraser had dropped off their children.

Mason could be sentenced to life with no chance for parole.

Mason was removed as a judge in 2015 after pleading guilty to charges for striking and biting Fraser inside a vehicle. He served nine months of a two-year sentence.

Mason’s attorneys couldn’t be immediately reached for comment today.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000