Explosion rocks arms depot north of Iraqi capital
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say an explosion has happened in an arms depot belonging to an Iranian-backed militia faction north of Baghdad.
The explosion is the latest in a series of mysterious blasts that have rocked military bases and weapons depots around the country recently.
The explosions have been in bases and warehouses belonging to militia groups under the umbrella of the mainly Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Some have been blamed on drone attacks, others on faulty storage.
No one has claimed responsibility for today's explosion near the Balad air base in Salaheddin province or either of the other two explosions.
In response, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi last week banned unauthorized flights throughout the country.
The officials who confirmed the explosion spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
