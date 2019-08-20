Downtown streets closed for Party on Plaza, Panerathon
YOUNGSTOWN — In preparation for Friday’s Party on the Plaza, North Phelps Street between West Commerce and West Federal streets will be closed from 11 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
Also, downtown streets will be closed at 7 a.m. Sunday along the race route for the annual Panerathon. The route will be closed until noon.
The route includes parts of Lincoln Avenue, West Commerce Street, East Front Street and Belmont Avenue.
