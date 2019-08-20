COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Kaley A. Halblaub, 27, of Niles, and Robert G. Dellinger, 31, of same.

Chakieyla M. Merriweather, 28, of Youngstown, and Danielle R. Liggins, 31, address confidential.

Kailey N. Satolli, 29, of Warren, and Richard M. Kelsh III, 35, of same.

Stephanie E. Klucher, 26, of Hubbard, and Blake A. Novotny, 27, of same.

Kayla R. Cain, 28, of Hubbard, and Scott J. Ferry Jr., 28, of same.

Jacob M. Croach, 22, of Warren, and Kiley M. Peterson, 21, of same.

Carli L. Reynolds, 20, of Warren, and Justin T. Johnson, 25, of same.

Gary L. Leberfinger, 49, of Girard, and Dawn L. Caruso, 45, of same.

Courtney M. Nock, 34, of Mineral Ridge, and Joseph S. Cetor Jr., 43, of same.

Laura M. Strausbaugh, 21, of Cortland, and Rodger E. Huskin, 37, of same.

Howard E. McCune Jr., 47, of Niles, and Sheryl A. Russell, 27, of same.

Melissa R. Kovach, 24, of Cortland, and Travis A. Springer, 27, of same.

Kevin L. Cathan, 38, of Southington, and Melissa M. Cinadr, 42, of same.

Steven Grammatas, 48, of Warren, and Angela R. Daws, 36, of same.

Lawrence J. Graycar, 56, of Warren, and Shelly J. Israel, 56, of Canfield.

Tammy L. Kemble, 37, of Warren, and Tony E. Auburn, 37, of same.

Joshua N. Vannoy, 24, of Warren, and Kaeisha D. Thompson, 22, of same.

Laurissa N.V. Parsons, 28, of Warren, and Stosh L. Slater, 28, of same.

Brandon A. Santangelo, 26, of Newton Falls, and Aprille G. Nanzareno Darapiza, 25, of same.

Michael R. Blose, 38, of Girard, and Sara N. Phillips, 29, of Warren.

Anthony T. McCarthy, 24, of Niles, and Ashley N. Ruman, 24, of same.

Joshua V. Cayson, 36, of Warren, and Katrina R. Biviano, 32, of same.

NEW COMPLAINTS

Sam Lamancusa v. Edward Mayton et al, tax foreclosure.

New Residential Mortgage LLC v. Robert M. Kaszowski Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Damien Smart et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Russell L. Proudfoot et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Lisa G. Davenport et al, foreclosure.

Woodforest National Bank v. Rosario M. Hilty et al, foreclosure.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Ashley Streitferdt et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Vergil L. Easterling et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Queenie J. Pegues et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Janice Johnson Hewitt et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Clarence W. Leet et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Jeffrey A. Lovesee et al, foreclosure.

Department of Taxation v. D. Nae T. Jones, money.

Department of Taxation v. Kinsman Amish Builders Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Eugene E. Lockney, money.

Department of Taxation v. Michael R. Mazurek et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Michelle McAuley, money.

Department of Taxation v. Warren Petro Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Lawson Petroleum Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. M&R Fuel 5020 Youngstown Road Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. RDLM LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Fifth Season Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Danielle Stevens, money.

Department of Taxation v. Todd Tolson, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Logical Solution Transportation LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Trumbull Feed and Supply Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. VEC Systems Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Jessika L. Whetstone, money.

Palisades Acquisition XVI v. Charles E. Miller, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. Jennifer Gabrielson, money.

State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. v. Scott Haendel, money.

Associated School Employees Credit Union v. Barbara J. Jenkins, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Maggie Thorp, other civil.

Bank of America NA v. James Kleese, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Josh Galloway, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Stellar Copters LLC et al, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Barbara J. Johnson, other civil.

Dolores Nelson et al v. Ashley Bryner et al, other civil.

Marguerite Poole v. J&L Lounge et al, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Eva Sexton, other civil.

Christin A. Roule v. Michaels Stores Inc. et al, workers compensation.

Ivan Spehar v. Mac Plumbing Inc. et al, workers compensation.

Sarah Kellar v. Charter Communications Inc. et al, workers compensation.

Bureau of Workers Compensation v. Jennifer D. Adkins King et al, money (2).

Bureau of Workers Compensation v. Hillier Enterprises LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Advanced Family Eyecare Trumbull County LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. MBBJ Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. S&B Trucking Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Jacqueline Baker, money.

Department of Taxation v. Michelle Biamonte, money.

Department of Taxation v. Ken Carter, money.

Department of Taxation v. Champion of Ohio Inc., money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Aardvark Contracting, money.

Department of Taxation v. Tedre L. Davis Sr., money.

Department of Taxation v. Aaron T. Dean, money.

Department of Taxation v. Dipaolo Corp., money.

Department of Taxation v. Moonraker Express LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Gehrings Industrial Service Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Brittany Glover, money.

Department of Taxation v. Grace Woods Senior Living LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Willie C. Harris, money.

Department of Taxation v. Marcel Honzu, money (18).

Department of Taxation v. Josh R. Host, money.

Department of Taxation v. Industrial Machining and Design Services Inc., money.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Patrick R. Mokros and Ashley E. Mokros.

Howard A. Fraley and Doreen R. Gorospe.

Angela Jordan and Edward L. Jordan.

Eugene F. Hardesty and Melissa M. Hardesty.

DIVORCES ASKED

Kasey M. Grant v. Christopher T. Grant.

Amanda R. Mazurkiewicz v. Kenneth P. Mazurkiewicz.

Michelle L. Ascano v. Arnold B. Ascano.

Saulena T. Adeyanju v. Oluwagbenga F. Adeyanju.

MAHONING COUNTY

MARRIAGES

Gregory N. Hurst, 42, of 372 6th St., Campbell, and April L. Thomas, 40, of same.

Kirk L. Wertz, Jr., 31, of 125 Homestead Drive, Boardman, and Madison R. J. Rubicky, 21, of same.

Joseph A. Springer, 35, of 605 W. Maryland Ave., Sebring, and Brienne K. Dunlap, 31, of same.

Steven S. Todd Clark, 33, of 1224 Thieriot Ave. 1FL, Bronx, N.Y., and Flor de Oro Tejada, 30, of same.

Ryan P. Babyak, 30, of 105 Ridgewood Drive, Boardman, and Kaitlin M. Fiffick, 28, of same.

Michael P. O’Dell, 26, of 124 S. Kimberly Ave., Austintown, and Jenna M. Ezzo, 26, of same.

Robert J. Williams, 38, of 49 Wetmore Drive, Struthers, and Sara B. Jackson, 31, of same.

Eric J. Haughey, 28, of 5602 Madrid Drive, Austintown, and Kelly A. Sheldon, 30, of 5638 London Drive, Austintown.

Ahmad H. Musallam Alhalaybeh, 21, of 7978 Forest Lake Drive, Boardman, and Aseel H. Mufadi Alhalaybeh, 18, of same.

Victor J. Agnone, 74, of 421 Creed St., Struthers, and Angelica T. Villanueva, 37, of same.

Gregory J. Ferenchak, 26, of 8279 Glenwood Ave., Boardman, and Jessica L. Bodamer, 27, of 307 Fisk St., Pittsburgh, Pa.

Michael S. Brenneis, 30, of 3759 SW Durham Drive, Apartment 4, Durham, N.C., and Kelly A. Vrable, 30, of same.

David McGuire, 36, of 631 W. Delason Ave., Youngstown, and Noel S. Long, 36, of same.

DOCKET

State v. Lionel Moses, pleads guilty.

State v. Joey Seaman, motion for judicial release overruled.

State v. Mark A. Moran, supervision extended one year to four years by APA.

State v. Joseph M. Mullins, motion for judicial release is overruled.

State v. Angel L. Ladson, sentenced.

State v. David A. Blackwell, dismissed.

State v. Dennis S. Modena, judgment entered.

State v. Travis Hackett, dismissed.

State v. Thomas Reto Jr., motion to modify sentence overruled.

State v. Eric L. Robbins, sentenced.

State v. James J. Hayden, dismissed.

State v. Christopher Sayers, motion for judicial release is overruled.

State v. Tamica Hackett, pleads guilty.

State v. Melvin J. Green Jr., sentenced to serve two years community control by APA.

State v. Mychael Q. Bentley, sentenced to served 12 months in prison.

State v. Lamar Armstrong, dismissed.

State v. James J. Hayden, dismissed.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Kenyon C. Farr et al, order of magistrate.

H and W Investments Ltd. v. Bella Marias LLC et al, dismissed.

Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. v. Irene E. Koehler et al, confirmed sale and distribution.

William Young et al v. VS Carriers American Interfidelity Exchange et al, order of magistrate.

Board of Commissioners of the Mill Creek MetroParks v. Matthew g. O’Brien et al, order of magistrate.

South I Leasing Co. LLC v. Mary J. Hollobaugh, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Amber Angelilli v. Reginald Revere et al, order of magistrate.

Ashley Enterprises LLC v. Charlotte Ellis, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

John Clapp v. Shepherd of the Valley Retirement Services Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Mark Moody, sentenced.

State v. Angela Sharpe, dismissed.

State v. Taariq Smith, sentenced.

State v. Chantelle A. Scott, sentenced.

Cach LLC v. Jay E. Brundege, order of magistrate.

Shapes Unlimited Inc. v. Michael Muscarella, settled and dismissed.

Huntington National Bank v. Danny L. Bortmas et al, order of magistrate.

City of Youngstown v. Steven C. Jones, order of magistrate.

Statebridge Co. LLC v. Willie A. Ransome et al, order of magistrate.

Grant Shirley et al v. SXS Gear LLC et al, order of magistrate.