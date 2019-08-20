Boardman PD investigate racist vandalism
BOARDMAN — Police are investigating racist vandalism on an apartment building on Lemans Drive reported Monday morning, according to police reports.
Someone wrote a message using a racial epithet on the front door to the building.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 28, 2017 1:50 p.m.
Boardman PD investigates school arson
- August 14, 2018 11:04 a.m.
Boardman PD investigates stolen gun report
- August 13, 2018 2:06 p.m.
Boardman PD investigates break-ins
- August 19, 2016 11:50 a.m.
Boardman PD investigates burglary report
- August 31, 2018 10:54 a.m.
Boardman PD investigating pictures sent to 12-year-old
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.