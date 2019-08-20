Boardman PD investigate racist vandalism


August 20, 2019 at 12:52p.m.

BOARDMAN — Police are investigating racist vandalism on an apartment building on Lemans Drive reported Monday morning, according to police reports.

Someone wrote a message using a racial epithet on the front door to the building.

