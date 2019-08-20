BIRTHS


August 20, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Nathan and Julie Dykshoorn, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 17.

Bryan and Brittany Fay, Columbiana, girl, Aug. 17.

Hannah Piera, New Waterford, girl, Aug. 17.

Rebecca Ruffner and Eric R. Sheffield, Girard, girl, Aug. 17.

Desiree Scott, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 17.

Natasha Calhoun, Youngstown, twin boys, Aug. 17.

Tiyzasha Perry, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 18.

Harley Chapman, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 18.

Sylvia Washington, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 18.

