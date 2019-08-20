BIRTHS
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Nathan and Julie Dykshoorn, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 17.
Bryan and Brittany Fay, Columbiana, girl, Aug. 17.
Hannah Piera, New Waterford, girl, Aug. 17.
Rebecca Ruffner and Eric R. Sheffield, Girard, girl, Aug. 17.
Desiree Scott, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 17.
Natasha Calhoun, Youngstown, twin boys, Aug. 17.
Tiyzasha Perry, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 18.
Harley Chapman, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 18.
Sylvia Washington, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 18.
