Agenda Wednesday
Canfield school board, 6 p.m., board room, 100 Wadsworth St.
Lowellville school board, building and grounds committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., conference room; athletic committee meeting, 6 p.m., conference room.
McDonald school board, 7 p.m., high-school library, 600 Iowa Ave.
McDonald Village Council, caucus and council meeting, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.
Poland zoning commission, public meeting, 6 p.m., 3339 Dobbins Road.
Trumbull County Senior Advisory Board, regular meeting, 4:30 p.m., 2931-A Youngstown Road, Warren.
Western Reserve Port Authority, 8:30 a.m., Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center, 125 W. Market St., Warren.
Youngstown City Council, finance committee meeting, 4 p.m., 6th floor caucus room, 26 S. Phelps St.
