Youngstown police probe city's 14th homicide
YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating the 14th homicide of the year after a man was found shot to death about 5 p.m. Sunday on the South Side.
Officers investigating gunfire found the body near Sherwood Avenue.
More information is expected later today.
In 2018, the city had 26 homicides.
