Youngstown police probe city's 14th homicide


August 19, 2019 at 8:06a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating the 14th homicide of the year after a man was found shot to death about 5 p.m. Sunday on the South Side.

Officers investigating gunfire found the body near Sherwood Avenue.

More information is expected later today.

In 2018, the city had 26 homicides.

