Traffic fatality in North Lima


August 19, 2019 at 2:50p.m.

NORTH LIMA — One person was killed in a Monday morning crash along Western Reserve Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The three-car collision occurred just after 11 a.m. on Western Reserve near the Ohio Turnpike underpass between Hitchcock and New Buffalo roads, dispatchers said.

One person died. Another person in that same car was injured. None of the other motorists were injured, dispatchers said.

Western Reserve Road was closed for a time after the accident.

