Search continues for body of man who died when boat capsized

ASHTABULA (AP)

Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources says the search continues for the body of a man who died when a boat he was on capsized in Lake Erie.

The department said Monday that four people were on the boat when it began taking on water and capsized shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday near Conneaut in northeast Ohio’s Ashtabula County. Department officials say someone on a commercial fishing vessel rescued the other three boaters.

The department identified the man who died as 58-year-old Raymond Burns of New Kensington, Pa.

Officials say two men were taken to a hospital and the other person on the boat didn’t require medical attention. The conditions of those taken to a hospital weren’t immediately available.

The state agency is leading the investigation and recovery effort.