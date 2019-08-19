Rabid raccoon found in Boardman Township

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

A raccoon found in southwest Boardman Township has tested positive for rabies, according to an Ohio Department of Health laboratory report.

Due to repeated exposure between the raccoon, two domestic canines and the canines’ owner, and because the canines were not current on their rabies, the animals have received booster shots and will be quarantined for 180 days as a precautionary measure.

Mahoning County Public Health reminds residents to protect themselves from the ever-present threat of rabies by following these precautions:

Vaccinate pets

Maintain control of pets to reduce their exposure to wildlife

Spay or neuter pets to decrease the number of stray animals

Avoid contact with wildlife and stray animals

Wash any animal bite areas thoroughly and follow up with a physician

Report any bite incidents to the local health department, says Ryan Tekac, Director of Environmental Health for Mahoning County Public Health.

To immunize wild raccoons in Mahoning County the Ohio Department of Health is distributing Rabies vaccine-laden baits by air and ground between Friday and Sept. 3.

There is no risk to humans handling an intact bait. If exposed to the liquid inside the bait, hands or other exposed skin should be thoroughly washed with soap and water.

Ingesting vaccine will not harm pets. All adverse reactions should be reported to the Ohio Department of Health at 888-574-6656.

For information on raccoon rabies and the vaccine bait, visit the web sites www.mahoninghealth.org/animal-health-rabies or Ohio Department of Health www.odh.ohio.gov and search for “Oral Rabies Vaccination Campaign.”