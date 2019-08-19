Many Warren weekend police reports in involve menacing

WARREN — There were six reported instances of menacing over the weekend in the city.

A city man, 54, reported that a male told his dog to “get” the victim as the victim was walking in his front yard on Palmyra Road Southwest at 11 p.m. Friday.

The victim said he told the other man he would protect himself with a knife if the suspect didn’t call off the dog. The suspect got control of his dog, threatened to shoot up the victim’s house and left.

On Sunday afternoon, a female, 39, said she had been receiving threats from a male on Facebook. Officers saw messages threatening to “shoot” the woman and “bury” her.

Also on Sunday afternoon, a woman, 43, reported a neighbor threatened to shoot her dog and children who were at her house and pulled out a shotgun. The suspect admitted he threatened to shoot the dog if someone didn't move it away from his truck.

A woman, 32, reported that she had gotten threatening Facebook messages from an ex-boyfriend on Friday and Saturday and he had been driving past her house.

Another woman, 32, reported that after an argument involving her and a male, he threatened to set her home on fire with her inside.

A report from Sunday mentions a man threatening people with a gun and mentions menacing, but no one was charged with the offense.