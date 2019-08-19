JCC THREATS | Bond set for Reardon during hearing



Published August 19, 2019 at 2:01 p.m.
Updated August 19, 2019 at 2:27 p.m.

Photo by Robert K. Yosay | Bond was set at 10 percent of $250,000 for James Reardon Jr.

STRUTHERS — Judge Dominic Leone today in Municipal Court set bond at 10 percent of $250,000 for James Reardon of New Middletown, who is accused of threatening to shoot up Youngstown's Jewish Community Center.

Reardon, 20, was arrested on two first degree misdemeanor charges Saturday by New Middletown police who served a search warrant after they became of what they perceived to be threats against the center that were discovered on Instagram. He pleaded not guilty.

Police seized several guns while searching his home.

Reardon's family attended the court appearance but declined to speak to reporters.

He is the second person to threaten a mass shooting who was arrested this month in Mahoning County.

Judge Leone also ordered a mental health evaluation and drug testing. If Reardon posts his bond, he is banned from possessing guns, from being on the internet and from being around any Jewish places of worship.

