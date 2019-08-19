Construction, traffic snarl first day of YSU classes

By GRAIG GRAZIOSI

ggraziosi@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Traffic is always backed up around Youngstown State University on the first day of classes, but Monday’s morning migration of students was especially headache-inducing.

That’s thanks to the Fifth Avenue waterline replacement project shutting down large sections of the road.

Cars settled into long lines on both the Madison Avenue Expressway and Wick Avenue as students searched out alternate routes to access campus parking areas.

YSU police were stationed on both Wick and Fifth to help direct traffic and prevent confusion at intersections.

Despite the closure of Fifth, things ran relatively smooth after the morning rush.

Several students said their professors sent e-mails in the days before class to warn them about the construction — urging them to leave early to make it on time to class.

Others, such as sophomore Connor Makosky, said they were unaware of any notifications warning of the construction.

“I didn’t get any texts or anything directing us,” Mokosky said. “It was a pain finding parking but that’s how it usually is at the beginning of the semester.”

YSU issued a communication Thursday to students warning them that detours and lane closures should be expected through the end of September due to the project.

Traffic pains will continue until the $1.5 million project is finished.

Some students, such as senior Esperanza Cabrera, were dealing with the construction in the days leading up to class as well.

“I didn’t have any problems today, but I had to come down last week for advising and it’s been hell trying to get around,” she said.

