Citizens Police Academy training

YOUNGSTOWN

The police department is teaming up with the Diocese of Youngstown and the city school district for its latest Citizens Police Academy.

The academy, which begins Sept. 12, is designed to give people a view of what being a police officer is like. Attendees will be able to tour the police department and 911 Center and ride-alongs with police officers will also be arranged.

Classes will also be given in how officers have to approach certain situations and laws.

The academy will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday except Oct. 31 at the Choffin Career and Techincal Center, 200 E. Wood St.

Space is limited to 30 people. To reserve a spot, call 330-742-8921.

Buddy Walk scheduled

NILES

The Down Syndrome Association of the Valley will host the 12th annual Buddy Walk of the Valley on Sept. 22 at Eastwood Field, 111 Eastwood Mall Blvd.

Gates open at 11 a.m., and the walk will begin at 1 p.m. Register by Aug. 29 to be guaranteed a free event T-shirt. Also, all team money raised is due by Aug. 29 to qualify for top team incentives. To register, visit https://www.ds-stride.org/dsavbuddywalk. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Free school supplies

YOUNGSTOWN

Congregational Hall, 1944 S. Meridian Road, will host its free backpacks and school supplies giveaway from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event will include a bounce-around, free snack packs, face painting, raffles and music. Vendors will be on hand to distribute the school supplies. For information, contact Lorri Franklin at 330- 953-9628.

Nutrition education

YOUNGSTOWN

Jewish Family Services and the Ohio State University Extension-Mahoning County will offer an expanded nutrition education program for families with children or those who care for children from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursdays from Sept. 26 to Nov. 21 at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane.

Included will be interactive cooking lessons, recipes, a free smartphone app and physical activity. The program is free, but registration is required. To register, call 330-746-7929. For information, visit jewishyoungstown.org.

4-year-old dies

DEERFIELD

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a 4-year-old child who was struck by a vehicle about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 224 just east of Deerfield Circle in Portage County.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, troopers said Melinda Ohler, 26, of Garfield Heights, had parked her car on the side of the highway and was outside the vehicle with her child when the child went onto the road and was struck by a passing vehicle driven by Edward Kufleitner, 71, of Columbiana.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

It is unknown if any charges will be filed.