AP College football poll: Clemson No. 1

Associated Press

Defending national champion Clemson is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the first time.

The Tigers won their second national title in three seasons in January. They can now claim equal standing with Alabama at the top of college football.

The Crimson Tide, coming off a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship, is No. 2. Clemson received 52 first-place votes and Alabama 10. Georgia is No. 3, followed by No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 5 Ohio State.