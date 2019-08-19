Agenda Tuesday

Coitsville Township trustees, informational meeting regarding the future of the McCartney Road Corridor, 7 p.m., 3711 McCartney Road.

Jackson Township trustees, 6 p.m., 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Mahoning County Land Bank, finance committee meeting, noon, conference room, suite 202, 20 Federal Place, 20 W. Federal St., Youngstown.

McDonald Village Council, committee meetings, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Milton Township trustees, 7 p.m., fire station, 15980 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.

Poland Village Council, caucus, 7 p.m., meeting, 7:30 p.m., town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Trumbull County Land Bank, 1 p.m., administration building, county commissioners’ hearing room, 160 High St. NW.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.