TODAY'S VINDICATOR HEADLINES | SUNDAY

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man at his New Middletown home after they obtained a video and information he had posted on Instagram that they say showed him shooting what appears to be an assault rifle, accompanied by the sounds of sirens and screams. James P. Reardon Jr., of Eastwood Drive, faces telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing charges after authorities say he made a threat on the post that tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown. Under the video, posted July 11, Reardon added the caption, “Police identify shooter of Youngstown Jewish Family Center as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon,” authorities allege. New Middletown police and members of the Violent Crimes Task Force and the FBI took him into custody when he arrived home. A search of his residence turned up numerous assault weapons, a gas mask and other items that were seized, 21 WFMJ-TV reported.

Jamaican immigrant William Johnson is revitalizing a Youngstown neighborhood, one home at a time. Johnson bought his first delapidated, 6-bedroom house on Chalmers Avenue for $2,225 when a friend promised to help him install a roof. Almost a decade later, he has six properties under his belt, a greenhouse with an aquaponics system and a pond on the way. Six new Youngstown residents – mostly Jamaican friends and family – have moved to the city to live in the houses William buys and repairs.

He isn’t interested in a quick buck. He wants to live in a decent community surrounded by people he enjoys. So he figured he’d just build it himself.



Long-time Youngstown Mayor and Liberty Township Administrator Patrick Ungaro, who died of cancer early Saturday morning at the age of 78, is being remembered by family and friends as humble and honest. Ungaro gained fame as the Youngstown Democratic mayor who railed against organized crime and spurred economic development in the city in the 1980s and 1990s. Vindicator owner Mark Brown credited Ungaro with having "the vision, guts and backbone to fight the battles needed to clean up the entire West End, giving the restaurants and bars a reason to open up. "Pat Ungaro saved downtown Youngstown,” Brown said. Calling hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to noon Thursday in St. Edward Church on Youngstown’s North Side, where services will take place at noon.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, who won’t qualify for next month’s Democratic presidential debate, is sharply criticizing the selection process. “It’s not a fair process. We’re weeding people out in August. Bill Clinton didn’t get into the [1992] campaign until October 1991. They’re trying to shut out the more moderate voices of the party. Ryan of Howland said he has no plans to end his presidential bid. “We’re going to keep going. We’re continuing to build this out. I’m running a start-up operation. I’m in it to win it.”

Youngstown's Lincoln Knolls neighborhood celebrated over $100,000 in improvements to Lincoln Knolls Community Park Saturday that gives its residents, especially the younger ones, a safe place to play within safe walking distance of their homes.

“There was a great need, especially for children 5 to 12,” said Marguerite Douglas, vice president and financial secretary of the Lincoln Knolls Community Watch, who wrote the grant application. More improvements are in the works.

Penguin City Brewing Co. set out to create a beer that embodies the spirit of Youngstown on last August. Almost a year later, Penguin City’s signature beer is sold in almost every downtown restaurant and has a total of more than 300 accounts. Company owners Richard and Aspasia Bernacki had the idea of creating a beer that represents Youngstown and appeals to both craft beer and domestic beer drinkers. Penguin City will be the first locally brewed beer to be sold at Stambaugh Stadium on YSU’s campus, just in time for the 2019 football season. It will also be sold at Beeghly Center during YSU’s men and women’s basketball games, and the Youngstown Phantoms are making Penguin City its official beer this season.

The Wagon Wheel Motel on Market Street has been vacant for nearly three months, but the issues that shuttered the building are far from resolved. The township fire department has been conducting regular inspections of the property since March after discovering issues that pose risks to occupants and first responders. As risks worsened, Judge John Durkin of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court issued a restraining order against the property May 25 and ordered the motel to be vacated the next day. Hearings have since extended the temporary restraining order, providing the property owners with more time to make repairs. If the trustees’ nuisance decision is upheld, the building could be razed.