A summary of recent criminal activity in Liberty and Hubbard:

LIBERTY

Aug. 9

Animal complaint: While dealing with a loose-dog complaint on Burning Tree Lane, police cited Desiree L. Brenner, 33, of Crestwood Boulevard, Liberty on a charge of failing to confine or restrain a dog. The loose pit-bull mix charged toward an officer before the Trumbull County dog warden arrived, though the officer was not injured, a report said.

Citations: Authorities answered a call pertaining to possible illegal dumping on a piece of property in the 1900 block of Oriel-Rogers Road, where they cited Kristopher J. Davanzo, 33, of Alva Avenue, Warren, and Joseph D. Baldwin, 35, of Church Hill Road, Girard, on littering charges. An officer saw two people in a vehicle unloading tree branches and other debris onto the parcel, which was being subjected to a sheriff’s department sale and on which no one was allowed access, a report indicated.

Aug. 10

Drugs: After stopping his vehicle on Gypsy Lane, police issued a summons charging Jason A. Heiss, 34, with possessing drug paraphernalia. Heiss, of Basil Avenue, Youngstown, had a pipe with suspected marijuana residue and a digital scale with residue, they alleged.

Aug. 11

Animal complaint: A woman was to receive a summons after officers were dispatched to Walmart, 200 Goldie Road, where they reported having found a dog alone in a vehicle with its windows slightly down. Nevertheless, the animal had no water and little protection from the sun on an 82-degree day, a report showed.

Aug. 12

Domestic violence: A warrant was to be issued against a Liberty man, 46, after his wife alleged he punched her face and chest, then grabbed the accuser’s forearm, leaving bruising to her chest area and above her eyes.

Burglary: To a home in the 5700 block of Edwards Street via forcible entry through the front door. Items stolen included a TV, three amplifiers, a chair, a grill, two sub woofers and an end table.

Drug paraphernalia: Police in the 10 block of Trumbull Court handed a summons to Keilyn J. Black of Cornell Street, Youngstown, charging him with criminal trespassing and possessing drug paraphernalia. Black, 28, was found hiding in the apartment to which he had received a warning not to return; also found was a book bag with a digital scale and about 40 grams of suspected marijuana, authorities alleged.

Identity theft: A Lynn Drive woman told police that after her husband had applied for a loan via an online emergency lender, someone deposited then quickly removed $510 from their joint bank account. Her husband likely was the victim of a phishing scam, the woman surmised.

Harassment: A Holly Drive woman alleged her father called and threatened to kill her or get someone else to do it.

Aug. 13

Vehicle theft: A 1973 Harley Davidson motorcycle was removed from a garage in the 2900 block of Northview Boulevard.

Aug. 14

Drugs: Officers answered a call regarding a man passed out in a vehicle in the 3400 block of Belmont Avenue before charging Michael P. Essenwein, 34, of North Pleasant Drive, East Palestine, with operating a vehicle impaired as well as possessing drug paraphernalia and drug-abuse instruments. Essenwein had two folded paper bindles in his pocket; in addition, police were unable to conduct standard field sobriety tests because of his intoxicated state while at a hospital, a report showed.

Aug. 15

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 400 block of Liberty Street led to the arrest of Makella M. Miller, 23, of Holly Drive, Girard, who was wanted on a felony-theft warrant from Boardman. A search of her trunk revealed an abundance of lingerie items with the price tags still attached, a report indicated.

Threats: Officers responded to a dispute between two neighbors in the 100 block of Laurel Street, where each man alleged the other threatened to kill him. One of the neighbors also had what appeared to be a cane, but never approached the other with it, a report stated.

Aug. 16

Disturbance: A manager with a Belmont Avenue restaurant reported an irate customer in the drive-thru yelled at an employee after claiming she had closed the door on him. The customer alleged the worker threw his credit card at him, striking his face.

HUBBARD

Aug. 11

Arrest: Officers investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 30 block of South Main Street before taking Daniel P. Root, 40, into custody. Root, of Baker Avenue, Hermitage, Pa., was wanted on a Hubbard city warrant.

Harassment: An East Park Avenue man and a woman said a Niles woman, 24, makes continual unwanted contact with them via calls and text messages.

Aug. 12

Arrest: Coitsville police handed to Hubbard authorities William O. Flowers, 48, of McGuffey Road, Lowellville. He was wanted on a Hubbard warrant.

Aug. 13

Arrest: While determining whether a burglary occurred at a residence in the 200 block of School Street, officers charged Nikolas A. Wadja, 27, of John White Road, Hubbard, with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. While investigating why Wadja was in the home, he suddenly ran and led police on a brief foot chase before they learned that he also was wanted on a warrant, a report indicated.

Theft: A West Water Street man noticed $5 in loose change and an ashtray missing from his car.

Aug. 14

Assault: A man alleged a Hubbard woman, 38, jumped, punched and grabbed him as he tried to run from her near Moore Street.

Recovered property: Police seized a knife that resembled a machete that a concerned citizen found in a grassy area near Jones and Moore streets.