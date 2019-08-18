New changes for Ursuline High School students

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

School will be back in session Thursday, and Ursuline High School students can expect some changes.

John DeSantis joins the school district as an athletic director and social studies teacher. Kristine Dugan will join the math department. Carey Palermo and Dan Reardon are rejoining the staff as social studies teachers.

Grants from organizations including Home Savings Charitable Foundation, Huntington National Bank and the Frank & Pearl Gelbman Foundation allowed the school to purchase an Anatomage table, which is a virtual dissection table used in colleges and universities. Students enrolled in science courses will use it this year.

The Advanced Placement Studio Design course was added to the curriculum, which includes 2D design and drawing.

The gymnasium lobby was renovated, which includes asbestos removal, new lighting and air conditioning. New exterior doors with enhanced security features were also installed.

Here are some upcoming events happening at the high school:

Freshman orientation will begin at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday and end at 12:30 p.m.

The opening of school prayer service starts at 10 a.m. Aug. 30.

The Feast of St. Ursula, patroness of the school, will be celebrated with a Liturgy on at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 22.

The 17th annual Celebrate Our Legacy auction will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 8.