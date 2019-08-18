METRO DIGEST || School strike set over climate change

School strike slated in Youngstown over climate change

YOUNGSTOWN

Climate Strike Youngstown will host a school strike to bring attention to climate change at Wick Park on the side of the park facing Stambaugh Auditorium from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 20.

The strike is in conjunction with other national strikes taking place the same week.

Students especially are encouraged to participate, but all ages are welcome.

There will also be a zero-waste picnic from 1 to 2 p.m.

Original art sale at FRG Outdoor Gallery

YOUNGSTOWN

Fellows Riverside Gardens’ Outdoor Gallery is displaying original works from multiple local artists, including Tony Armeni, Marvin Bankhead, Mike Gibson, Ed Hallahan and Daniel Newman.

Their works display a range of art from steel to wood to topiary. The Outdoor Gallery is located in the grassy area behind the gazebo. The artwork is available for purchase.

For information, call Fellows Riverside Gardens at 330-740-7116.

Fisher Corinth work results in closing

JOHNSTON

The Trumbull County Engineer announced that Fisher Corinth Road just north of state Route 5 will be closed Saturday through Tuesday for a bridge replacement. The recommended detour is west on state Route 5, north on state Route 193 and east on Fisher Corinth Road.

First Black College Football HOF Classic

YOUNGSTOWN

The Links Inc. is sponsoring a bus trip to the first Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic on Sept. 1 in Canton.

The game, featuring Alabama A&M University vs. Morehouse College, will be at 3:30 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The $125 per-person package includes brunch on the bus, a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, 50-yard-line game tickets, pregame band show, and a postgame concert featuring Morris Day & the Time.

Email linksyoungstownblackdiamond@gmail.com for tickets or information. The bus will depart at 10 a.m. from Charlie Staples BBQ, 372 W. Rayen Ave., and return there about 9 p.m.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame moved to Pro Football Hall of Fame Village in Canton this year as part of a new $500 million development.