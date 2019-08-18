Pluchinsky cruises; Harris gets ace

By Greg Gulas

sports@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

There aren’t many things that can steal attention away from Brandon Pluchinsky’s second consecutive round of 67 registered Saturday in the Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of the Valley Pete Mollica men’s open division at Youngstown Country Club.

Paul Harris authored one.

While Pluchinsky earned a two-day 134 total and five-stroke lead heading into today’s final at the Lake Club, Harris was busy registering just the third hole-in-one in the 10-year history of the GGOV.

Harris used a 3-wood to solve the No. 8 hole at Trumbull Country Club, his second this year. On April 24, Harris aced the 107-yard, No. 16 hole at Reserve Run using a gap wedge.

Harris joined Jeff Rust, who carded his at Tippecanoe Country Club and Brian Stauffer, who fashioned his at Mill Creek.

“The funny thing is that I had a terrible range session,” said Harris, who carded a 78 to qualify for the men’s 3-6 handicap finals. He sits seven strokes off the pace behind leaders J.P. Jones (69-79) and Dylan Todd (72-76), leaders at 148.

“I had a bad warmup and didn’t feel like I hit the ball well at all,” Harris said. “It kept rolling, we couldn’t see it and then I heard the spectators start to scream. That’s when we started to celebrate.

“My short game saved me at Mill Creek on Friday with my hole-in-one and putting saving me today.”

Pluchinsky, the 2017 and 2018 titlist whose home course is The Lake Club, said it will be fun in the finals.

“Today at Youngstown Country Club was the same as Friday at Mill Creek, keeping the ball in good spots on the green and making a few birdies,” he said. “If I can keep the ball in front of me then I should do well.

“I’m sure that the greens will be quite tricky, but I’m ready.”

Joey Cilone sits in second-place (68-71) at 139, five strokes off the pace.

“I was pretty happy with my round today. I enjoyed a nice start and was three-under through the first seven holes,” Cilone said. “I had a few bad swings but rallied. I know that I will have to be at the top of my game [today] in order to overtake Brandon.

“I’m thinking I’ll need a 66 or 67, but The Lake Club is my home course so I feel like I have a good handle on it.”

In the ladies open division, Emily Robertson carded 73 at Tippecanoe Country Club and sits at 145, eight strokes ahead of Toni Notaro.

“It was the first time that I had ever played at Tippecanoe and it was in tremendous shape,” she said. “The greens were rolling, that’s for sure. As long as I stay focused and keep doing what I’ve done the first two rounds then I should be alright [today].”

In men’s seniors open, defending champion Dick Marlowe (68-69) sits at 137 and holds a two-shot lead over Geno Bellato (65-74) with Glenn Milton (68-74) five strokes back.

“It’s never easy to defend your title, but it’s what you love to do and mission accomplished so far,” Marlowe said. “I had it going for a while today, made some putts including a 15-footer on the first hole which I rode for 16 holes.

“Golf is very humbling as I crashed and burned on the last two holes, going three over. I’ll play with my good friend of 60-plus years, Glenn Milton, and Geno Bellato [today] will be plenty of fun.”

In men’s 3-6 action, J.P. Jones (69-79) and Dylan Todd (72-76) are tied for the lead at 148.

Todd finished second in 2017 and is playing in his third Greatest event.

“Putting was a lot different today than on Friday,” he said. “I was just focused on trying to get the right line and staying calm. I made a couple of mistakes but hit the ball solid, hoping I can maintain that momentum.”

Jones’s home course is The Lake Club.

“It was night and day from Friday,” he said. “I started steady, lost my swing but pulled it back together. I was five over on the par 5s and that killed me today.”

In legends open action, Bob Leonard (69-76) sits atop the leader board at 145, four shots ahead of Tim Porter (71-78).

“If you were hitting the ball good and had good lies today, then you were alright,” Leonard said. “Putting was tough and I had a better back nine by ending with three birdies on the final four holes.”

Porter (71-78) is the 2015 champion, looking for his second title.

“My round was the same as Friday at Mill Creek, until I hit No. 17,” he said. “I made a quadruple and finished at 78. This golf course was in super shape and I am really looking forward to Sunday’s final round.”

Frank Popio (79-75) is the leader at 154 in men‘s 7-9 with A.J. Myers (73-82) and Jake Snyder (76-79) a stroke behind and tied for second.

In men’s 10-12 play, Roderick Cook (75-80) sits at 156 for a one-stroke lead over Jay Crago (71-85). In men’s 16-20, Daniel Horacek (78-87) of Reserve Run with 165 is two strokes better than Adrian Amedia (81-86).

Jean Scarsella’s 72 is a stroke better than Linda Burke in ladies senior net. In seniors 7-11, Chuck Montgomery (69-75) sits at 144 for a six-stroke lead over Brad McDevitt (73-77).

In seniors 12+, Tim Russo’s (74-80) 154 is two strokes better than Fred Fisher (75-81) while in legends 10, Pete Bennett (77-84) stands at 161, two strokes ahead of Rick Istnick (76-87) and three strokes ahead of John Dunn (76-86).

“I played terrible compared to today,” said Istnick, the first-round leader. “I hit the ball in the woods seven times and you cannot do that if you expect to have a good round. I had five straight pars on the back nine holes and that helped me salvage my round.”

The Farmers National Bank 54-hole stroke play tournament concludes today, beginning at 9 a.m. at The Lake Club.

Admission is free and spectators are welcome.