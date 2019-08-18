Penguin City team reflects on first year of business

By SAMANTHA PHILLIPS

sphillips@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The Penguin City Brewing Co. set out to create a beer that embodies the spirit of Youngstown on Aug. 30, 2018.

Almost a year later, Penguin City’s signature beer is sold in almost every downtown restaurant and has a total of more than 300 accounts.

Richard and Aspasia Bernacki, company owners, had the idea of creating a beer that represents Youngstown and appeals to both craft beer and domestic beer drinkers. The result was a crisp, golden ale with a brand that honors Youngstown’s past and, as brand manager Michael Pontikos puts it, is “Youngstown’s beer.”

“We wanted to go with something that is approachable yet delicious, and not too wild for someone who doesn’t have a palate for adventurous craft beer,” Richard said. “It’s definitely a lot tastier than your average American light lager.”

It's tastier but with an alcohol level (5.5 percent) similar to a light lager, so people can enjoy more than one.

With the upcoming anniversary comes some exciting news for the brewing company.

Penguin City will be the first locally brewed beer to be sold at Stambaugh Stadium on YSU’s campus, just in time for the 2019 football season. It will also be sold at Beeghly Center during YSU’s men and women’s basketball games.

Also, the Youngstown Phantoms are making Penguin City its official beer this season.

The team will host a one-year anniversary party at 6 p.m. Aug. 30 at the B&O Station off Mahoning Avenue downtown. The team will release the limited-edition Youngstown State University Penguin City can and unveil some surprises that have been in the works.

While Penguin City’s brand and brew seem to be everywhere now, it wasn’t an overnight success, Pontikos said.

“It took three years to get to where we are right now, just trial and error,” he said. “I think when you have people who believe n what you’re doing, it transcends to everyone else. You’re not just trying to catch onto a fad. We wanted to give that larger percentage of noncraft beer drinkers something to hold on to.”

Penguin City started off brewing at Paladin Brewing in Austintown. Within two months, the company acquired 75 accounts.

In May 2018, they began brewing at the B&O station.

Rather than opening a bar, Penguin City sought to create a brewery that allowed people to enjoy Penguin City at their favorite local hangouts.

“We didn’t want to bring people to just one location,” Pontikos said. “We wanted to make sure that if people wanted to go to Royal Oaks, they can have Penguin City at Royal Oaks. If they want to have it at Bistro 1907, they can have it there. We made it so everyone goes to where they feel most comfortable to drink, even at home.”

The team credits the brewing company’s rapid expansion in part to advertising on social media and being involved in community events.

Being active in the community before starting the business also helped with spreading the word. Richard was part of synth-pop duo Gil Mantera’s Party Dream and experimental rock band Sam Goodwill and is also a DJ. Aspasia is the coordinator of the downtown outdoor movie series and formerly handled booking at Cedars Lounge. Pontikos teaches marketing classes and advises marketing clubs at YSU.

One of the most rewarding aspects of this venture are the testimonials from customers.

For example, at a bar in Struthers, Aspasia said, “When I delivered a Penguin City shipment, there was an older man sitting at the bar and he told me he only drank Miller Light. He tried a Penguin City beer, and he called two months later and said it’s all he drinks.”

This is a sentiment people of all demographics have expressed to the brewing company team.

Pontikos created the beer’s logo.

The logo’s gold-and-red lettering honors the history of YSU (those were the university’s original colors). The light green background represents the color of the flame-resistant jackets that were once commonly worn by steelworkers while on the job.

The schooner at the top of the logo is a tribute to the Golden Dawn restaurant and tavern, an iconic North Side establishment that was known for serving up ice-cold Genesee beer in the stemmed glasses.

Creating a beer and identity that resonates with Youngstown’s residents was a priority, so the team establishes the slogan, “The tough times don’t last, tough cities do,” for the company.

Citing the steel industry and more recent closures such as General Motors Lordstown Assembly Plant, Pontikos said, “Industries will leave the city, but the people are still here, wanting to make the city better and that’s what Penguin City beer is all about – the people of the Valley.

As the first year comes to a close, Aspasia said all the difficulties that came with starting a new business were worth it.

“I can’t wait to see what next year will hold,” she said. “I’m looking forward to next year and what this company will bring.”